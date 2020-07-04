Stillwater neurologist makes cloth masks for healthcare workers

Dr. Donna Koning has created a mask she says has an all important seal with filtration.

She's a former engineer and now she's a Stillwater neurologist.

At home she's also a seamstress.

"Been sewing for a quite a while," said Dr. Donna Koning.

She set up her shop outside Tuesday to show us what she's been making.

"Trying to keep people as safe as possible," said Koning.

The past few weeks she has been working on a cloth mask with an all important seal and filtration for healthcare workers and the public.

"Nice tight fit here and adjustable and then how do you keep if like that all the way around," said Koning.

She showed us what's needed.

"This is quilty fabric," said Koning.

And the key piece, aluminum foil.

"That gets inserted into casing on the front," said Koning.

With that she's able complete that seal which she says makes a big difference.

"Got room to adjust here and then you can clip this nose piece and get a fairly good seal," said Koning. "This is not an N95 mask but it might be a mid-N70."

She says it does take a little more time to make, but it's worth the time and effort.

"Fitted our little neurology department and plugging away at making more. I would like to make as many as I possibly can and I would like other people to crank out as they can because the need will be great," said Koning.

An engineer, a neurologist, and a seamstress using all her talents to help get us through this.

"I just want to keep as many people from getting COVID as I possibly can," said Koning.

Donna plans to post the steps to make those masks online in the near future. Once she does, we will share that with you.