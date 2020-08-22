The life of a blob is pretty simple

The Bryozoan is another fascinating thing Minnesota waters have to offer.

NORTH ST PAUL, Minn. — 2020 brought us the gift of murder hornets. Now it's drawing our attention to another kind of creepy, that lives right in our lakes.

Among Mother Nature's many gifts, the Bryozoan may be particularly unsightly.

"They're sort of firm, gelatin-like," Department of Natural Resources Aquatic Invertebrate biologist Gary Montz said. "They're kind of--for some people they may be pretty gross to hold-- other people, especially kids, might really like to pick them up."

Montz said the Bryozoan is another fascinating thing Minnesota waters have to offer.

"Their common name is moss animal, but very-- you'll seldom see that at all," Montz said. "Bryozoan is something that people use to call them."

Or more scientifically, 'blob,' because that's really mostly what they do.

"The Bryozoan plays a sort of unimportant role," Montz said. "It's one of those creatures that are out there that are just out in our lakes. They're filter feeders, they are straining out particles of water. They extend little rings of tentacles that float around, stick out, wave around in the water and catch tiny little things floating around. And then they pull them inside and eat them."

Other than that, Montz said they don't do much else. As menacing as they look (depending on your grossness tolerance) they're not harmful either.

"They're not poisonous, they don't sting, they don't bite--they don't move at all," Montz said. "What you see out there, if you see a big slimy blob, this is actually a colony. A Bryozoan is a tiny microscopic animal that builds itself a tube to live in. They glue these tubes together into this...apartment complex if you'd like, of bryozoans."

Montz continued that around this time of summer is when they start to die and float around in our waters--which could be one of the reasons why they have caught our attention.

"This year, a lot more Minnesotans have more time to be by lakes and rivers and ponds-- then perhaps in past years, so what might have been out there in the past that may be overlooked, they're seeing now," Montz said.