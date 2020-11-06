Thousands of dollars stolen from Bloomington girls' softball association

It's been a tough summer for the Bloomington Fastpitch Association due to COVID-19 and somebody stealing more than $90,000 from the nonprofit.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The weather is perfect. The ball fields are ready, but nobody is playing.

"You feel sad," said Reagan Rudquist who was looking forward to another summer season of softball. "You get to see new people you get to gain new friends."

"It's sad there's no kids on these fields," said her father and coach, Jason. "We're just counting the minutes to be able to get out here and do the things we love to do."

The Bloomington Fastpitch Association board voted at the end of May to cancel the summer season due to COVID-19.

They're still hopeful for a fall season.

Then came another tough blow.

"Been really hard. That part has been really hard," said Reagan's mom Rebecca.

Board members say somebody stole more than $90,000 from the association's bank account.

Bloomington Police say they arrested a suspect on probable cause felony theft but released that person.

The investigation is ongoing.

That is money the organization will never get back.

"Wasn't stolen from us actually stolen from the kids and that's where it hurts the most," said Fastpitch President Chris Clifford.

He says this combined with COVID-19 is a huge financial setback possibly impacting the fall season.

"The money that was taken was to pay for liability, our insurance new uniforms," said Chris.

He says his organization has set up a gofundme to try and raise at least some of that money back.

"We're going to do everything possible to get to see them out there again," said Jason.

They hope to get Reagan and her friends back on the field.