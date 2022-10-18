'We want him to wake up soon': U of M grad in coma months after hit-and-run

SAVAGE, Minn. — "He just turned 22, and we were both University of Minnesota alumni, and he's a diehard Gopher fan and Minnesota Vikings fan," said Alyssa Wong.



Pictures show 22-year-old Kyle Wong back in May at his graduation from the University of Minnesota's College of Biological Sciences. His family says Kyle is a skilled writer and worked at the Science Communication Lab and MnDRIVE Environment, played in the University of Minnesota concert band, and is an alumnus brother of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity.



"His dream was to one day be a science journalist," said Wong, Kyle's older sister.



A longtime goal he worked to fulfill, but just two days before the start of a new career back on Aug. 20, Kyle was left severely injured from a hit-and-run crash in Savage, just five miles away from his home.



"Kyle is at HCMC, he's been there since the accident," Alyssa explained. "He is in a coma still, so he's not responsive so he doesn't recognize or respond to commands still."



According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a driver in a Dodge Ram 1500 traveling westbound ran a red light on Egan Drive at Highway 13, hitting the driver's side of Kyle's car. The driver and occupants left the scene before officers arrived and Kyle was taken to the hospital.



"We don't what the prognosis is, we don't know what the future looks like, it's very unknown, it's hard to not have answers," said Alyssa.



The family says Kyle was on his way to a specialized rehabilitation facility in Colorado, but to their disappointment, the insurance company denied their request.



"On our end, we want Kyle to get the best care best possible, and for that is going to be a specialized facility that treats TBI patients, and that is why we are hoping to get Kyle to Colorado," she said.



While they're hoping to raise enough money to get Kyle the care he needs.



"We really miss Kyle, we miss Kyle, so we want him to wake up soon," said Kyle's father, Ken.



They're staying by his side.



"Talking to Kyle by his bedside, and praying for him to wake up and recover and we just miss him," his father said.



His family is hoping the people responsible are caught soon. "Now Kyle is in HCMC fighting for his life, had a full future ahead of him and you just destroyed it so please step forward," said Ken.