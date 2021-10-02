KARE 11 Investigates: Ulrich threatened 'revenge' in 2018

A clinic doctor told police in 2018 that the suspect in Tuesday’s mass shooting had called him and ‘talked about shooting, blowing things up,' a report shows

BUFFALO, Minn. — The suspect in Tuesday’s mass shooting at an Allina clinic that has left one dead and four wounded had already threatened one of the staff’s doctors in 2018 with “threats of mass shooting and/or other scenarios against the hospital,” according to a Buffalo Police report.

The Allina doctor called the Buffalo Police Department with the information, saying that Ulrich was angry with the medical community and “talked about shooting, blowing things up, and practicing different scenarios on how to get revenge.”

“Ulrich stated he wanted it big and sensational so that it makes an impact,” the doctor told police, according to a report furnished by the Department on Wednesday.

The doctor warned police that Ulrich needed to be placed on a hold and “was a threat to himself and society.”

An officer who followed up then spoke with Ulrich, who said that he was “telling the doctor about his dreams and that he would not really do anything such as he had talked about,” according to the report.

“Ulrich went on to say that he dreams about revenge to the people that ‘tortured’ him. Ulrich was referring to the back surgeries and medication issues after the surgeries,” the officer wrote in the report.

Allina issued a trespass notice to Ulrich, which Buffalo police said they delivered to him in November 2018.

However, about three weeks later, Buffalo Police issued Ulrich a citation for violating a restraining order. A judge ordered Ulrich to not have contact with the doctor who made the initial complaint with the Buffalo Police Department, according to court records

Though Ulrich would plead guilty in that case, a prosecutor would dismiss the charge in April 2020 saying Ulrich was “found mentally incompetent to proceed.”

Court records also showed warnings from court officers that Ulrich should not be allowed to use or possess dangerous weapons, but records also show Ulrich applied for a permit to get a weapon in 2019.

Ulrich’s former roommate, Raymond Zandstra claims that law enforcement signed off on a permit, and that Ulrich purchased a gun.

"He bought a Smith and Wesson. It was brand new in a box," Zandstra told KARE 11.

The KARE 11 Investigates team still has yet to independently verify the legitimacy of that claim, and it is still unclear if a permit was in fact granted.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Buffalo Police Chief Pat Budke said the department had a long history with Ulrich.

"It's a history that spans several years and there certainly is a history of him being unhappy with the health care that he received," Budke said.