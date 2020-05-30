VERIFY: Fact-checking photos and claims from the Minneapolis protests

A number of photos and videos have been shared and tied to protests in Minneapolis. Not everything shared in connection to it is verified true.

As conversations around George Floyd’s death in police custody and protests around the country continue, we’re also seeing a lot of misinformation posted and shared online. VERIFY is breaking down viral photos and videos people are associating with the protest so you know what’s real, what’s untrue and what’s unverified.

Photo of burning apartment building - VERIFIED

This photo of a burning apartment building is from Minneapolis this week. A similar photo of what is the same building in the same fire is in the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Minnesota’s largest newspaper.

The building was an under-construction affordable housing complex that was set to hit the market later this year.

So we can confirm this picture really is of a burning building that was set on fire during protests in Minneapolis.

Picture of McDonald’s burning - FALSE

Another viral photo is one from a Twitter account called Breaking911 with the caption “McDonald’s has fallen.”

This image isn’t in Minneapolis and was not taken this year. The exact picture can be seen in this 2016 Lebanon Daily News story reporting on a grease fire that occurred in a McDonald’s in Lebanon, Pennsylvania.

It’s not associated with the protests in Minneapolis at all.

Identity and motives of a man breaking windows at a Minnesota Auto Zone - UNVERIFIED

Users across social media have shared a video of a man breaking windows at an AutoZone in Minneapolis. The man is wearing all black, has a gas mask on and is holding an umbrella.

Some posts have claimed this is a “white dude sabotaging the George Floyd Uprising.”

ARE WHITE DUDES SABOTAGING THE GEORGE FLOYD UPRISING? Hiding behind gas masks and systematically smashing windows and starting fires during protests over George Floyd's murder. Is this a coordinated campaign? Posted by In the NOW on Thursday, May 28, 2020

The VERIFY team has looked into this video and has reached out to multiple sources, but at this point, we cannot independently verify the man’s identity or motives.

The most shared version of this claim says the man in the video is actually an officer with the St. Paul Police Department.