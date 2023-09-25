Who gets paid during a government shutdown: VERIFY Fact Sheet

Do members of Congress and the president get paid during a shutdown? What about other federal workers? VERIFY answers 5 top questions.

Congress has until Sept. 30 to pass a budget and avert a government shutdown.

Some federal agencies and programs are funded by annual appropriations bills. Shutdowns happen when Congress doesn’t approve that funding, which prevents the government from spending the money it needs to remain open.

Many VERIFY readers have asked how a government shutdown would impact pay for federal workers, including military personnel, postal workers, as well as members of Congress and their staff.

THE SOURCES

WHAT WE FOUND

Each federal agency develops its own shutdown plan and identifies which activities can continue until the shutdown is over, the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB) explains.

Since agencies have to stop many of their activities, some federal employees are furloughed, meaning they don’t report to work. The number of furloughed employees hit 850,000 during the partial government shutdown in 2013.

But essential services, many of which are related to public safety, continue to operate during a shutdown, according to the CRFB. That’s why some government employees are considered “excepted” and continue to work without pay during a shutdown.

During previous government shutdowns, border protection, in-hospital Medicare care, air traffic control, law enforcement and power grid maintenance have been considered essential services, the CRFB says. These services would likely be deemed essential if the government shuts down again.

QUESTION #1: Will furloughed and “essential” government workers be paid during a shutdown?

THE ANSWER

Furloughed and essential employees who have to report to work aren’t paid during a shutdown. But they will eventually get back pay.

Historically, Congress has approved retroactive pay for “excepted” employees who continue to work during a shutdown, the Congressional Research Service (CRS) says.

But that back pay was not guaranteed until Congress passed and former President Donald Trump signed a federal law in January 2019.

That law called the Government Employee Fair Treatment Act requires both essential employees who worked without pay, as well as furloughed workers who did not report to work, to be paid after a shutdown ends.

These employees must be compensated “at the earliest date possible,” regardless of scheduled pay dates, the law says.

QUESTION #2: Is the president paid during a government shutdown?

THE ANSWER

The president is paid during a government shutdown.

That’s because the U.S. Constitution requires the president to get a paycheck at all times, the CRS and National Constitution Center say.

Article II, Section I of the Constitution says: “The President shall, at stated Times, receive for his Services, a Compensation, which shall neither be increased nor diminished during the Period for which he shall have been elected.”

This part of the Constitution “forbids the salary of the president to be reduced” while they are in office, effectively guaranteeing that the president is compensated “regardless of any shutdown action,” according to the CRS.

QUESTION #3: Are members of Congress paid during a government shutdown?

THE ANSWER

Members of Congress receive paychecks during a shutdown due to federal law and the U.S. Constitution.

Congress members’ salaries have been funded by a permanent appropriation since 1983, the CRS says. That means funding for their pay does not have to be approved annually.

The Constitution also requires members of Congress to be paid during a shutdown, the CRS and National Constitution Center say.

Article I, Section 6 of the Constitution says: “The Senators and Representatives shall receive a compensation for their services, to be ascertained by law, and paid out of the treasury of the United States.”

In addition, the 27th Amendment forbids any change in the compensation rate for Congress during a current term, the National Constitution Center says.

Some congressional staffers may remain on the job during a shutdown. But, like other federal employees, they would not be paid until the shutdown ends, David Wessel, a senior fellow in economic studies with the Brookings Institution, says.

QUESTION #4: Are military personnel paid during a government shutdown?

THE ANSWER

Military personnel who remain on the job or are furloughed are not paid during a government shutdown. But, like other federal employees, they will receive back pay when it ends.

Active duty military personnel and a limited number of civilian employees with the Department of Defense (DOD) would continue to work during a shutdown, according to shutdown guidance issued by the DOD in August 2023. Other DOD employees would be furloughed.

QUESTION #5: Are USPS workers paid during a government shutdown?

THE ANSWER

U.S. Postal Service (USPS) workers are paid during a government shutdown.

USPS is not affected by shutdowns, U.S. Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.) says on his website. That means employees would continue to work and be paid.

Though the USPS is a federal agency, its budget authority for day-to-day operations is not dependent on annual appropriations acts, the CRS explains.

The agency is funded through the sale of postage, products and services – not tax dollars.