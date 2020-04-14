VERIFY: Those with celiac, gluten intolerance not at higher risk of COVID-19

The Minnesota Department of Health says there is no evidence to support the claim that people with celiac disease are at higher risk of coronavirus.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Every day, we're seeing your questions about the coronavirus. With all of the misinformation out there, we're committed to providing facts, not fear.

Our VERIFY team set out to verify one claim saying people with celiac disease are at higher risk.

According to the Celiac Disease Foundation, celiac disease is a serious autoimmune disease that runs in families. While some people just prefer to avoid gluten, those with celiac disease don't have much of a choice because gluten consumption leads to damage in the small intestine.

One in 100 people have celiac worldwide. But are they at greater risk than others of getting COVID-19?

We asked Doug Schultz, a public information officer for the Minnesota Department of Health.

"There are no studies or no data to support the notion that those with celiac disease are at greater risk from COVID-19," Schultz said. "Having said that, I think we need to be aware that people who have celiac disease could have other auto immune diseases or disorders that could put them at risk so I think people need to really consult with their physicians if they have concerns"