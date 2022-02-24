Fact-checking viral images and videos from Russia’s attack on Ukraine

Photos and videos falsely attributed to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine surfaced soon after the attack began.

While diplomats from across the world met in an emergency session of the United Nations late Feb. 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning of Russia’s attack of Ukraine.

Immediately after his announcement, news crews reporting live from Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, recorded audio of bombs dropping near the city. Social media users from across the European country reported hearing or seeing them near where they live.

Soon after, social media users both from Ukraine and outside of it began posting videos and photos they claimed were from the ongoing war. The VERIFY team is identifying fake and misleading imagery from the conflict.

Is this image of Ukrainians praying outdoors in the snow from Russia’s February 2022 invasion on Ukraine?

Ukrainian Christians pray outdoors, in the snow, for their country in this phase of war danger. Let's pray for our... Posted by NAME above all names on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

As we gather in our churches today, let’s remember Ukrainians who are gathering outside on their knees in the snow to pray for peace. pic.twitter.com/4RxjnTA5LW — Byron Paulus (@ByronPaulus) February 20, 2022

No, this photo wasn’t taken in February 2022. A reverse image search of the Facebook post traces back to a September 2019 personal essay authored by Nicole Leigh from the International Mission Board (IMB), an international group focusing on sharing faith-based content.

In the post titled “Standing On Our Knees,” Leigh describes being called to prayer after violence broke out in Kharkiv in March 2014. The image, showing a group of Ukrainians kneeling and praying outside of Kharkiv’s Freedom Square, is shown at the top of the article. According to the original article, Ukrainian “pastors and evangelical leaders put out a call for prayer — 7 o’clock every morning — in the city square, for anyone who wanted to fight the real battle taking place for their city — the spiritual battle.”

Other evangelical outlets like Word&Way, Believers Portal, and GodReports shared the article in October 2019, giving image credit to IMB as the original source. Kentucky Today also shared the article with the original image on Oct. 14, 2019.

Does this video show a Russian airstrike on a power plant in Luhansk, Ukraine?

No, this is not a video of a Russian airstrike on a power plant in Luhansk, Ukraine. The video shows a 2015 factory explosion in Tianjin, China.

A 2015 article from The Guardian credits the video to Dan Van Duren. He is an American aircraft mechanic who was living in Tianjin at the time, according to an NBC News article, also from 2015. The video can also be found in YouTube videos from 2015, including one by a Chinese-language channel that compiled several videos from the incident together.