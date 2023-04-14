Walk to cure Juvenile Arthritis

Come for the kids, stay for a cure.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — As a parent you know there is nothing worse than a sick kid, especially when it's a chronic illness. And while many diseases get plenty of attention, we wanted to tell you about an autoimmune disease that most people don't even realize kids can get: Arthritis.

Peighton Schultz's parents will never forget the year their daughter was diagnosed with Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis.

"Maybe three hours after her MRI they called and said it's there, it's Juvenile Arthritis," says Tamara Schultz.

Tamara and Brian Schultz say Peighton was about two when the diagnosis finally came. But their little girl, who is now nine, limped around for quite some time before doctors finally figured it out.

"At the age of four we started doing at-home injections, and she's gotten to a point that she just does not like them, so now once a month we go down for IV infusions," says Tamara.

Yes, kids can get arthritis too. And one more fact you might not know: The autoimmune disease can have an impact on more than just joints, it can affect your lungs, skin and even eyes.

"We've had many tears over the fact that she could lose her eyesight and there's no getting it back," she says.

Peighton and her family are sharing their story to raise awareness about the disease and they are joined by another arthritis warrior, Marcella.

"I was diagnosed when I was three in my knee and then it spread to my eyes when I was older," Marcella Hoffman.

Now 16, Marcella says her Rheumatoid Arthritis has greatly impacted her life.

"I have cataracts in both eyes and some vision damage because of it, and one of the things that is difficult is driving at night because of my cataracts. The glare from the headlights makes it super difficult," she says.

Both girls have found support through the Arthritis Foundation. For Marcella it's been meeting others that share a similar diagnosis.

"I go to camp every year and it's a really good experience, and you're able to connect with other people that are going through the same thing as you," she says.

For Peighton and her family it's the resources for parents the help.

"For me the dad's groups that we had there were awesome," says Brian Schultz. "It's nice to know there's other people out there that know what you're going through."

Peighton and Marcella are the honorees for the upcoming Walk to Cure Juvenile Arthritis at Mall of America.

"I'm really excited. It's a good opportunity to share my story and to let people know how much it affects you and hopefully raise awareness for a cure," says Marcella.

