Eagan police hope to find owner of 'valuables' left in apartment elevator

The department left a tongue-in-cheek post on its Facebook page, saying they'd "love to talk" to the person who lost four big bags of marijuana and a bundle of cash.

EAGAN, Minn. — In most cases, someone who loses something very valuable is in a serious hurry to get it back.

Eagan police have something in their possession that is worth thousands, but chances are no one is coming to claim it soon.

Department spokesman Officer Aaron Machtemes tells KARE 11 that dispatchers received a call shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday night from someone at an apartment complex. That person had walked into an elevator and discovered four large bags of marijuana, and a bundle of cash that Machtemes says easily adds up to "several thousand dollars."

Officers collected the drugs and dough, and brought them back to police headquarters. There, a picture was posted on the Eagan PD Facebook page, along with a message that amounts to a fishing expedition, one that likely will be unsuccessful.

"Did you lose something important tonight? Some forgetful person set this bag of valuables down and forgot to pick it up! We’d love to talk to you about it," reads the post. "Give us a call at 651-675-5700 to discuss your options!"

