GOOD BOY! Nixon the dog loves delivery drivers

His owner says the Ivory Lab isn't picky: He'll run out to greet drivers from UPS, FedEx, USPS, Amazon, the garbage man, just about anyone wearing a uniform.

ROGERS, Minn. — Tis the season of giving, or in one Twin Cities pup’s case… the season of giving BACK.

Megan Sand posted a short but amazing doorbell video of her dog Nixon on the KARE 11 Facebook page. It seems her eight-year-old Ivory Lab Nixon loves delivery people, and gets excited every time one comes to the door or the end of the driveway. UPS, FedEx, USPS, Amazon — Nixon doesn't care. It seems he is crazy about anyone wearing a uniform.

On Tuesday, Nixon was outside when the FedEx guy showed up to leave a package on the stoop. Not understanding how the delivery process works, Nixon thought it was his job to bring the package back to his new friend, who was captured on video letting out a BOOMING laugh.

Megan said it the first time she knows of that Nixon has actually returned a package, but he has jumped into delivery trucks many times thinking he can go for a ride, and the other week Nixon climbed aboard her son's school bus.

"He's just a super fun, chill dog that loves everyone," Megan shared with KARE 11. He makes everyone smile or in this case, laugh, when they come to our house."