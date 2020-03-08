Missing 3 cows? Sheriff looks to reunite wayward bovines with owner near Holdingford

A passerby spotted the the cows wandering the Community Country Church lawn and thought they could be a potential traffic issue on County Road 17.

HOLDINGFORD, Minn. — There are things that are easy to misplace in our hustle bustle world, like a set of car keys, your phone or a wallet.

One would think a cow would be a touch tougher to lose track of, but in Stearns County the sheriff's office is looking for the owner of three wayward bovines who were spotted hanging out on a church lawn in Holdingford.

Deputies were dispatched Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m. to the Community Country Church on a hazard call after a passerby spotted the the cows wandering the church lawn and thought they could be a potential traffic issue on County Road 17.

The first deputy on scene was able to herd the cattle to a nearby farm with help from local residents. Residents had already checked a number of farms around the area and were unable to determine where the cattle came from.