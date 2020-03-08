Missing 3 cows? Sheriff looks to reunite wayward bovines with owner near Holdingford

HOLDINGFORD, Minn. — There are things that are easy to misplace in our hustle bustle world, like a set of car keys, your phone or a wallet.
One would think a cow would be a touch tougher to lose track of, but in Stearns County the sheriff's office is looking for the owner of three wayward bovines who were spotted hanging out on a church lawn in Holdingford.
Deputies were dispatched Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m. to the Community Country Church on a hazard call after a passerby spotted the the cows wandering the church lawn and thought they could be a potential traffic issue on County Road 17.
The first deputy on scene was able to herd the cattle to a nearby farm with help from local residents. Residents had already checked a number of farms around the area and were unable to determine where the cattle came from.
One local farmer agreed to let the wayward animals hang around his place until their owner can be located. The cattle are described as three bulls a mixture of tan, brown, and white in color with short horns.Anyone who knows where they belong is asked to call the Stearns County Sheriff's Office at 320-251-4240.