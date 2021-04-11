Tangled eagles set free in Plymouth

Officers were dispatched Tuesday on a report of two eagles caught up in each other, and once on the scene were able to free the raptors.

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above originally aired on Oct. 15, 2021.

Most police officers will tell you that part of the lure of the job is that each day is different: It is impossible to know the things you encounter when you climb into the squad car.

Things got particularly wild for police in Plymouth on Tuesday, when they were summoned to help out a pair of eagles that had somehow become tangled, most likely in the sky before plunging to a suburban street.

The department posted on Twitter that officers stepped in to help, and with a little assistance the two raptors were able to free themselves and fly off.

For Plymouth police officers, there's no telling what call could come in next. Yesterday, police responded to a report of two bald eagles stuck together on a Plymouth roadway.



With a little assistance, the eagles were able to untangle themselves and flew away 🦅🦅 pic.twitter.com/3d9S9jpM1Z — Plymouth Police, MN (@PlymouthMNPD) November 3, 2021

As strange as these images appear, the instance of eagles becoming entangled is itself not all that unusual. A situation nearly identical to the one in Plymouth occurred in Apple Valley in October of 2019. In that case officers were prepared to step in and help, but the birds began to struggle as they approached and managed to separate themselves.

Back then a wildlife expert told KARE 11 that eagles frequently tangle while battling for territory, but most often are able to free themselves in the air before tumbling to the ground. Other behaviorists believe the in-air battles are part of a mating ritual.

In 2013, a pair of Minnesota eagles gained national attention after waging a fierce battle in the air before becoming tangled and plunging to the tarmac at Duluth International Airport. Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officer Randy Hanzal responded, covered the raptors with blankets and coats, put them in the back of his pickup and took off for a local wildlife rehab center. While en route, Hanzal told the Duluth News Tribune, he heard a ruckus and watched as one of the eagles freed him or herself and flew out of the truck.