Humanitarian crisis | Nonprofit calls on Minnesotans to help Sudan

ARAHA is working to provide emergency food baskets, clean water supplies and temporary housing.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. — According to the United Nations, at least 50,000 people have fled Sudan since fighting erupted last month between the country's military and state-sponsored militia.

Millions more people are still stuck there and getting help to them has been tough. Sunday, the first Red Cross aid flight finally landed with supplies.

In Minnesota, people like Mohamed Yousif are trying to help, too.

"People just like me who don't have the expertise are putting their time and effort," said Yousif, who emigrated from Sudan at nine years old but still visits annually.

Yousif estimates around 1,000 Sudanese people live in the Twin Cities metro. While his parents are here, most of his family lives in Sudan. He says the last couple of weeks have been stressful on everyone as the clash between the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces has left more than 500 people dead and 3,700 people hurt.

61 percent of Khartoum hospitals are reportedly closed.

"Now people are having dinners in the central part of the house, right, the room that's furthest away from the outside, outside walls," Yousif said. "They're sleeping under their beds instead of on top of their beds."

The main areas people are fleeing include capitol city, Khartoum, and parts of the western region, Darfur. Those who are able to flee are trying to reach neighboring countries like Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia and South Sudan. Others are trying to reach safer areas within Sudan but prices for essentials like food, transportation and rental properties are skyrocketing.

According to the U.N., about a third of the total population, or more than 15 million people, need aid. Aid was also needed before the recent violence began as Sudan hosts over a million refugees and asylum-seekers.

Minnesota-based nonprofit American Relief Agency for the Horn of Africa has provided relief for 20 years now but says wiring money to Sudan is no longer available, making it harder to help.

"Despite these challenges, ARAHA's team is on the ground, assessing the situation and providing aid to displaced families," ARAHA executive director and co-founder Mohamed Idris said at a press conference Monday.

The organization has had to evacuate and relocate staff where operations are no longer suitable but is still working to provide emergency food baskets, clean water supplies, and temporary housing.

"We ask all involved parties in the conflict in Sudan to commit to a comprehensive cease fire to enable humanitarian workers to reach those in need without fear of attacks," Idris said.

ARAHA board member Jaylani Hussein, who is also executive director of CAIR-MN, called on the Biden Administration to intervene and require peace. One week into the unrest, the president ordered U.S. government personnel to evacuate but critics say the administration has been slow to help evacuate an approximate 16,000 U.S. citizens from the country. The U.S. Department of State updated its guidance for such citizens Monday.

Hussein also asked Minnesota's fortune 500 companies to partner with ARAHA. In the meantime, ARAHA has launched an online campaign to raise funds for its relief efforts.

Similarly, the Red Cross isn't accepting donations of in-kind goods such as food, clothing, blankets or toys at this time as "these items can be difficult to manage on the ground" and may divert resources from their mission.

"Our ask is also reaching out to our beloved community here in Minnesota," Hussein said of the ARAHA campaign. "Just as we came together and we continue to come together for Ukraine, we ask you to come together for Sudan."

"The responsibility of responding to this humanitarian crisis is on everyone, Idris added.