Newsmakers we lost in 2020

They may not be the people who dominate your music playlists or the shows you binge-watch, but these individuals were major influences in politics, business and social causes.

Among them was a diminutive liberal giant of the U.S. Supreme Court; a man who helped define the 1960s civil rights movement and another whose death launched a new one in 2020; and a doctor who tried to sound the alarm on coronavirus for the world before it became a pandemic.