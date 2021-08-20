x
Voit's 4 hits spark streaking Yanks to 10-2 rout of Twins

The New York Yankees surged to beat the Minnesota Twins 10-2 for their season-high eighth straight win.
Credit: AP
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, center, Joey Gallo, left, and Tyler Wade, right, celebrate after a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK — Luke Voit backed his recent demand for playing time with a homer, four hits and four RBIs, and the surging New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins 10-2 for their season-high eighth straight win.

Voit tied a career high with his third four-hit game. The burst came three days after the 2020 major league home run leader implored manager Aaron Boone to keep him in the lineup, saying he deserved to play just as much as three-time All-Star Anthony Rizzo, acquired from the Cubs in July with Voit on the injured list. 

Rizzo returned this week after missing 10 days with COVID-19 but got the night off.

