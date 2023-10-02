Pond Hockey Tournament enters 10th and possibly final year

In what looks to be its final year, the Hockey with a Heart event will benefit the Patrick Schoonover Heart Foundation.

EXCELSIOR, Minn. — An ice-slicing event is coming to Minnesota for the tenth, and what looks to be the final year to raise money for a local charity.

More than 75 hockey teams will gather in Excelsior to lace up their skates Feb. 10-12 to benefit the Patrick Schoonover Heart Foundation. Patrick was a 14-year-old hockey player who died from two undiagnosed heart defects and high blood pressure while on the ice with his teammates.

Since his death in 2014, the teen's family started the "Play for Patrick" campaign, which offers free screenings at local high schools where anyone ages 14 to 24 can get tests they don't get at regular physicals.

The DWB Memorial Foundation running the event chose this nonprofit because they felt like the tournament was coming full circle. When the tournament first hit the ice it was in memory of David Bigham, who died suddenly from a heart condition at age 41. Then in 2015 another man, Greg Riebe, died from an undiagnosed heart condition while playing in the tournament.

Organizers want you to know that our cold winter air has ensured there will be plenty of ice for the weekend festivities. While the pond hockey tournament is the main event, there are other things to see and do as well. There's a bean bag (cornhole) tournament, benefit concerts, games and live music rockin' all weekend.

There is no fee for spectators, but the concerts are expected to sell out and organizers recommend buying a ticket in advance. Tickets are only available online and cannot be purchased at the door.

