13-year-old angler fishes 100 straight days

Some days fishing were better than others but for Cole, it’s never a bad day to go fishing.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — Fishing is better than wishing that the pandemic would simply be over.

So instead of just sitting at home, Cole Drill cast out on a personal challenge. Starting at Lake Swede just west of the Twin Cities, the 13-year-old fished day after day after day.

His goal was 100 straight days.

Drill fished at a variety of lakes and mainly hoped to catch bass.

The real test was the weather - he went out six or seven times in the rain - and trying to find times to fish. His baseball season is starting up which made getting out on the lake tough.

He finally landed the 100th straight day this week.