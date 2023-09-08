2 Minnesotans among 2023 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame class

Longtime NHL forward Jamie Langenbrunner and veteran hockey executive Brian Burke are among those being celebrated for their contributions to hockey.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two native Minnesotans are among the latest class to be inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.

Longtime NHL forward Jamie Langenbrunner and respected hockey executive Brian Burke are among five inductees included in the 2023 class. The others are two-time Stanley Cup champion Dustin Brown, three-time Olympic medalist Katie King Crowley and decorated NHL referee Brian Murphy.

The Minnesotans

Jamie Langenbrunner was born in Cloquet, learned to play hockey there and was drafted in 1995 by the Dallas Stars. He played 16 seasons in the NHL (Dallas, New Jersey and St. Louis), lacing up the skates for 1,109 games in which he scored 243 goals and 420 assists (663 total points).

Langenbrunner won two Stanley Cups during his career, and also took part in two Olympics.

He is currently an assistant General Manager for the Boston Bruins.

Brian Burke was born in New Hampshire but grew up in Edina, where he was a standout skater in a legendary hockey program. After playing in college and one year of minor league professional hockey, he earned a law degree at Harvard. He first used that degree as a player agent before getting his first front office job with the Vancouver Canucks. Burke's career also included stints as GM or Director of Hockey Operations in Anaheim, Toronto, Calgary and Pittsburgh, along with time on the NHL's executive team.

Burke spent time on the international stage as well, acting as GM of the 2010 U.S. Men's Olympic Team and holding top-tier roles with the U.S. National Hockey program.

A strong supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, Burke established the You Can Play project which targets homophobia and promotes safety and inclusion in sports, in honor of his late son, Brendan.

He just signed on to lead the players union for the new Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL).

In announcing his selection, the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame noted that Burke's "passion and contributions to the betterment of the game of hockey have touched every level of the sport."

The Others

Dustin Brown (Ithaca, NY) played 18 seasons in the NHL, winning two Stanley Cups in the process. He totaled 1,296 regular season games (7th most of any American), scoring 325 goals and 387 assists. He played his entire career with the LA Kings, acting as captain for nine seasons. Along with his scoring ability (five straight 20-goal seasons in one stretch), Brown was known for his bruising style of play, recognized as the NHL's all-time leader in hits at the time of his retirement.

Brown was also a regular contributor to the U.S. National Program, skating in countless international events that included two Olympics.

Katie King Crowley (Salem, NH) was one of the world's most dynamic scorers during her nine years playing with the U.S. Women's National Team. She is a three-time Olympic medalist, helping to capture gold in 1998 and then a silver and bronze in 2002 and 2006. King Crowley currently sits third all-time in the U.S. Women's program in scoring with 278 total points.

She currently is women's head coach at Boston College, having guided her clubs to six NCAA Frozen Four appearances.

Brian Murphy (Dover, NH) is one of two Americans and among eight individuals overall to officiate more than 2,000 NHL games. He also worked nine Stanley Cup finals and 304 NHL playoff games in that span.

Murphy served as president of the NHL Officials Association from 2008 to 2015, and continues to teach and mentor the future generation of hockey officials.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: