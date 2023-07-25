2024 Loppet Cup tickets now available

While admission to the event is free, you do need a ticket to reserve your spot to see the best cross country skiers in the world at Theodore Wirth Park Feb. 17-19.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota's Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins doesn't do things in a conventional way.

Diggins announced Tuesday that tickets for the 2024 Loppet Cup, set for Theodore Wirth Park Feb. 17-19, are now available to the public. General, standing-room admission to the world-class event is free but a ticket is needed to reserve a spot. Those opting for bleacher seating will pay $75 per ticket for adults ($35 for children) and VIP Spectator Experience packages are $500.

Diggins reminded fans about the upcoming event in a very Jessie-like Instagram post, taking them on a jogging tour of the planned course.

Getting the race was a major coup for the Twin Cities cross-country skiing community. The Loppet World Cup event will bring the best skiers in the world to Minneapolis, and Diggins is excited to show off her home state. It will be the first World Cup cross-country ski event to be held on U.S. soil in 20 years.

"It has been a lifelong dream to bring the World to Minnesota to inspire the next generation of skiers, and I’m extremely grateful to the @loppetfoundation @usskiteam and all the volunteers working hard every day to bring these races to life!" she posted.

For more on the Loppet Cup, including ticket availability and volunteer opportunities, check out the website here.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more of Minnesota sports: