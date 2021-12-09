McPherson's 33-yard kick in OT lifts Bengals over Vikings

CINCINNATI — Evan McPherson kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired in overtime to propel the Cincinnati Bengals to a 27-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

The game-winning kick was set up by a gutsy call. On fourth-and-inches for the Bengals from their 48, Burrow rolled out and hit tight end C.J. Uzomah in stride on a crossing pattern for a 32-yard gain and get within range for McPherson.