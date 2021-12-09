x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

McPherson's 33-yard kick in OT lifts Bengals over Vikings

Cincinnati’s Germaine Pratt recovered Dalvin Cook's fumble to set up the winning drive for Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI — Evan McPherson kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired in overtime to propel the Cincinnati Bengals to a 27-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

The game-winning kick was set up by a gutsy call. On fourth-and-inches for the Bengals from their 48, Burrow rolled out and hit tight end C.J. Uzomah in stride on a crossing pattern for a 32-yard gain and get within range for McPherson. 

Cincinnati’s Germaine Pratt recovered Dalvin Cook's fumble to set up the winning drive for Cincinnati. Greg Joseph kicked a career-long 53-yard field goal to force overtime for Minnesota.

PHOTOS: Vikings kick off season in Cincinnati

1 / 6
AP
Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer talks with an official in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Related Articles