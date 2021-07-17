3M Open features art from patients at Masonic Children's Hospital

The giant golf balls feature pictures drawn by patients like Tripp Smith from the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital.

BLAINE, Minn. — Even on a sunny day at the 3M Open you'll be able to see a rainbow.

These giants golf balls are "Wrapped in Happiness." They feature pictures drawn by patients like Tripp Smith from the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital.

The 4-year-old battles a congenital heart disease call aortic stenosis.

"Art therapy is a great outlet," Krissy Smith said. The family lives in Hugo, Minnesota just outside of the Twin Cities. "I know it brings our kids a lot of joy."

Patients, or should we say artists, are featured right off the 18th fairway at TPC Twin Cities. The 3M Open is doing even more by giving back for birdies.

The money raised will go towards art therapy at the hospital.