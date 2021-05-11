x
Abreu, Grandal homer, White Sox top Twins 9-3

José Abreu hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the sixth inning and the Chicago White Sox won their fourth straight, 9-3 over the Minnesota Twins. 

Abreu went deep to left center on the first pitch he saw from Jorge Alcala for his seventh homer. 

He narrowly missed another one in the third when Max Kepler reached over the right-center wall to catch Abreu’s drive. 

The AL MVP had two hits and scored three runs. Yasmani Grandal lofted a three-run homer in the second for first-place Chicago. 

It was just the sixth multi-homer game for the White Sox. 

Jorge Polanco homered for Minnesota.