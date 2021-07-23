x
Adam Hadwin, Ryan Armour shoot 65s to share 3M Open lead

Credit: AP
Adam Hadwin lines up a shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the 3M Open golf tournament in Blaine, Minn., Friday, July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

BLAINE, Minn. — Adam Hadwin missed the weekend cuts in his last three tournaments, continuing a disappointing stretch as he dropped to 120th in the FedEx Cup standings. 

The 33-year-old Canadian has put himself in position to get back in contention for the playoffs with a strong run at the 3M Open. 

Hadwin shot a 6-under 65 on Friday for a share of the lead with Ryan Armour at 10-under 132.

Armour shot 65. 

Hadwin and Armour were two of few players in the afternoon to go low as wind started to play a role following a hot and humid morning with heat indexes reaching 100 degrees.  

Bo Hoag, Chez Reavie, Jhonatton Vegas and Roger Sloan were a shot back. 

All four played in the morning.

