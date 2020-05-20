Catching up with Adam Thielen

Vikings wide receiver discusses in a Zoom call with Twin Cities media what he's been doing during the coronavirus pandemic.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — Adam Thielen is staying positive during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Vikings wide receiver said that and he his wife Caitlin decided to make the most of this time.

"We're going to make sure that every single day that we're looking at the positives during this and not the negatives," the two-time Pro Bowler said.

Thielen also has also been giving advice to Vikings rookie receiver Justin Jefferson who was selected 22nd overall in last month's NFL Draft.