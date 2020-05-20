x
Skip Navigation

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

sports

Catching up with Adam Thielen

Vikings wide receiver discusses in a Zoom call with Twin Cities media what he's been doing during the coronavirus pandemic.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minnesota — Adam Thielen is staying positive during the COVID-19 crisis.

The Vikings wide receiver said that and he his wife Caitlin decided to make the most of this time. 

"We're going to make sure that every single day that we're looking at the positives during this and not the negatives," the two-time Pro Bowler said.

Thielen also has also been giving advice to Vikings rookie receiver Justin Jefferson who was selected 22nd overall in last month's NFL Draft.

"The best athletes, they adapt and I think he’s taken advantage. He’s one of those guys, I see him smiling and joking around in these virtual meetings and he knows his stuff when they ask him questions," Thielen said.

RELATED: Vikings S Anthony Harris signs franchise tender, will return for 2020

RELATED: Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer hunkering down at ranch with son

RELATED: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital launches Minnesota fundraiser

RELATED: Vikings host Packers to kick off season