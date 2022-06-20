AEW returns to Target Center for 'Quake by the Lake' live shows

All Elite Wrestling is returning to Minneapolis on Aug. 10 for a special live event - "The Quake by The Lake."

The Target Center will host All Elite Wrestling for a special live event on Aug. 10, bringing some of the biggest names in professional wrestling to the Twin Cities.

AEW announced that the promotion is coming to Minneapolis for the first time since last fall with two shows; "AEW: Dynamite," which airs on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. CT on TBS, and "AEW: Rampage," which is televised on TNT Friday nights at 9 p.m. CT.

Tickets for the live special show, "The Quake by The Lake," will go on sale online at 10 a.m. CT on Friday, June 24. Tickets can be found at AXS.com and AEWTix.com, with prices starting at $29, not including fees.

The live show will start at 7 p.m. CT on Aug. 10 and doors will open at 6 p.m.

#AEW returns to @TargetCenterMN in Minneapolis, MS on Wednesday August 10 for #QuakeInTheLake! Don’t miss #AEW’s only Twin Cities Area 2022 Event! Tickets start at $29 (+fees) & go on sale THIS FRIDAY 06/26 at 10am CT 🎟 https://t.co/rFcIFV7dXS | https://t.co/VjXlsF8fJm pic.twitter.com/QZPsBfJBZo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 20, 2022

According to AEW, this will be the promotion's only event in Minnesota for 2022 and the first time Minneapolis will be on "AEW: Dynamite." The last time AEW was in Minneapolis was for the FULL GEAR pay-per-view and "AEW: Rampage" show in Nov. 2021.

AEW was founded in 2019 and has since grown to two televised shows, two wrestling series on YouTube, a behind-the-scenes YouTube series and a weekly podcast, according to the promotion. Some of AEW's star wrestlers include CM Punk, Chris Jericho, Sting, Jade Cargill, Nyla Rose and many others.

