After 30 years, Triple Crown Batting Cages in North St. Paul hits a crossroads

Dennis Bartholomew paid for the batting cages himself and donated the building to the city in 1993. Should the city start charging him rent now?

Dennis Bartholomew has a unique arrangement.

Thirty years ago, in 1993, Bartholomew helped build Triple Crown Batting Cages on city property known as the McKnight Complex, located just north of Highway 36 in the suburb of North St. Paul. Bartholomew said his group spent $250,000 of its own money to construct the batting cages and then donated the building to the city, in exchange for a 15-year lease that allowed the business to operate without paying rent. The first lease expired in 2008, and the second expires at the end of June 2023.

However, with the end of the second lease approaching, city leaders in North St. Paul now say it’s time for Triple Crown Batting Cages to pay some rent. Ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, the council added an agenda item that proposed charging the business $2,100 per month in rent, or more than $25,000 per year, for up to five years.

Bartholomew, who goes by the nickname Bart, said his business might not survive that kind of rental fee. Although he did not say exactly how much revenue Triple Crown makes in a given year, he said it’s minimal, and that he donates most of his overflow profits to charity.

“It’s never cost the city one penny, as I promised them, or the taxpayers one penny. There’s been no cost to any for them, and what I’ve been able to do is a lot for this community,” Bartholomew said. “That’s a passion for me, to give back.”

Before Tuesday’s meeting, Bartholomew rallied up to a dozen supporters to press the council on the rent proposal. Those supporters, which included coaches, former players, and parents, urged the council to find a solution that could keep Triple Crown in business.

“We will not abandon the people and families that enjoy this,” Bartholomew said. “We bring in more people into this city than probably any business.”

At the meeting, Mayor John Monge and his colleagues on the city council said they appreciate Bartholomew’s contributions to the North St. Paul community. However, they noted that the city’s obligations under the original 1993 agreement have ended and that the money from rent could be used toward the parks system.

“I’ve swung bats there, and enjoyed it, and thank him for having it,” Council Member Jason Nordby said. “But as a city council member, to protect the assets of the city… to give a city-owned property for free to a for-profit business, unfortunately, I believe opens us up to too much liability for discrimination and favoritism claims.”

Council Member Tim Cole said it was his understanding that the two sides had already come to an agreement on the $2,100-per-month rent proposal.

“I’m actually disappointed that we’ve come to this position, where we are tonight,” Cole said. “You’ve got a supporter on this side of the desk too, but it’s disappointing that it’s come to this.”

After Bartholomew came to the podium to state his case, the two sides seemed to finally find some common ground. Bartholomew proposed paying about $14,400 per year, instead of $25,200, and council members seemed open to considering a lower rent price that could keep Triple Crown Batting Cages in business. Ultimately, the council voted to extend Bartholomew's current lease until August 31 so that they could continue negotiating on the price.

“We had a really good discussion with that, so we’re looking at some other numbers as far as being able to work with him,” Mayor Monge said. “Which is what we wanted to do in the first place. We appreciate what Dennis has done. I coached baseball for 14 years in North St. Paul. Our kids use the batting cages. That’s when government is good, when we can work together.”

After the meeting, Bartholomew seemed cautiously optimistic.