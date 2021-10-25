After decorated career, Lloyd will savor final game with US

Carli Lloyd has scored 134 goals with the United States, which is the third most in the history of the women’s team.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Carli Lloyd is retiring from soccer after a decorated career that includes two Women's World Cup titles and a pair of Olympic gold medals.

She’ll say goodbye when the U.S. team takes the field Tuesday night against South Korea at St. Paul's Allianz Field.

Minnesota United officials announced the matchup in August.

"It's a privilege to be able to host the U.S. Women's National team once again in front of our fans at Allianz Field," said MNUFC CEO Chris Wright in a news release. "It's wonderful that U.S. Soccer recognizes what an incredible venue we have for hosting our national teams for international competitions. What an incredible honor it will be to provide Carli Lloyd a memorable sendoff in front of such a passionate and adoring crowd in our home stadium. It's yet another landmark event for our club and our community."

Lloyd has scored a lot of fans at Allianz Field. Lloyd and the team played in 2019 at Allianz Field during their victory tour after winning the FIFA Women's World Cup Championship.

"Over the past 17 years, I've played in stadiums all over the world and all over the United States, but it seems appropriate that my last game will come in the area where the U.S. Women's National Team basically started with domestic games in the mid-1980s," said Carli Lloyd in the news release. "Minnesota has really embraced their MLS team and fans deserve such a beautiful soccer stadium. I'm looking forward to playing my last game at Allianz Field and to experiencing the awesome fans there one more time."