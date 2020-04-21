'Alone Together' 24-hour relay starts in Minnesota and goes international

The concept is simple. Each team and their various members run on the treadmill in their homes or even in their own neighborhood.

MINNEAPOLIS — Around the clock to around the globe.

This 24-hour relay and worldwide phenomenon - with 41 teams in 6 countries - started in Minnesota. It’s called the ‘Alone Together’ relay that took place on Friday night to Saturday night.

It was organized by a few people in the Twin Cities including Matt Swiontek.

The concept is simple. Each team and their various members run on the treadmill in their homes or even in their own neighborhood. Hand-offs were mostly made virtually. The key idea is that each team runs for 24 straight hours.

The participants included a team split between Minnesota and Norway and the likes of Lou Hughes and Nora Serres.

The main goal was to raise money for local charities. They brought together over $10,000 overall.