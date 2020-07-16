x
Alternative Baseball Organization offers opportunities for everyone

Group helps teens and adults with special needs on and off the baseball diamond.

Taylor Duncan is the commissioner of the Alternative Baseball Organization. 

He started the group 4 years ago in his home state of Georgia to give teens and adults a chance to play ball! 

The 24-year-old knows as someone with autism, that it's not always easy to fit in.

"I saw that there was a dire need for more programming for those with disabilities after high school. We believe that nobody deserves to be excluded," said Duncan. 

Credit: Taylor Duncan

Duncan is making his pitch during the pandemic for volunteers to help start an Alternative Baseball Organization chapter here in the Twin Cities.  

