American Legion MN cancels 2020 baseball season

ST PAUL, Minn. — Add one more summertime staple to the list of cancellations - the American Legion in Minnesota is cancelling their 2020 baseball season.

American Legion Department of Minnesota Executive Committee, Minnesota American Legion Baseball Committee and Minnesota American Legion Commander Mark Dvorak all cite safety for the players, coaches, umpires and fans as coronavirus continues to sicken people across the country.

“Safety has always been important in American Legion Baseball,” said Director of Minnesota American Legion Baseball Randy Schaub of Danube. “As much as we wanted to play this year, we cannot take chances with the players, coaches and fans we oversee.”

The Baseball Committee announced their decision in a video conference on Saturday morning, after considering input from state and national legal advisors. Currently, they feel that statewide restrictions on gatherings of large groups in Minnesota would making playing games 'prohibitive'. The committee had originally convened on April 11, and had held out hope that their season could be salvaged.

“It was a difficult decision that affects many young people and their parents,” Commander Dvorak said. “The American Legion is a major proponent of the sport of baseball, and we hope to return even stronger in 2021.”