An axe throwing league you can participate in at home?

World Axe Throwing league, which has roots in Minneapolis, becomes the Quarantine Axe Throwing league.

MINNEAPOLIS — While staying a safe distance is common in Axe throwing. The current social distancing and stay at home orders has canceled The World Axe Throwing Leagues spring schedule.

“We were like, what the heck are we going to do?” says Mario Zelaya Founder of WATL. “We had a couple of league members here in Canada say you know what, let’s create a Quarantine Axe Throwing League.”

Bad Axe throwing in Minneapolis is a founding member of the WATL, so Minnesota has a number of people involved. But the Quarantine Axe throwing league has taken off around the world.

“We have so many people, many competitors from everywhere,” says Zelaya. “We have people from Ireland, people from New Zealand that are all a part of it. So, the time zones make it a little funny.”

But the rest is surprisingly, normal. Competitors build their own target at home based on specifications they get on the league’s website. They throw from a standard distance and then, using some form of video conferencing, to compete against others – with the added benefit of creating a true home court advantage.

“Some people who we’ve never heard of before are going to beat a world contender,” Zelaya says. “Because they have the ability to practice in their own backyard and they get to practice for hours and hours.”

And some of those yards have gotten quite elaborate.

“Some of the setups are super cool,” says Zelaya. “There’s one guy out here in Newfoundland here in Canada. He has the coolest view, it’s almost like a cottage.”

But even after the quarantine is over, the World Axe Throwing league will likely keep some aspects.

“People aren’t going to want to see this go away,” Zelaya says. “We might call it a virtual fantasy league where it may not be the official axe throwing league, we still want to keep that.