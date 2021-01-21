Andover hockey coach Mark Manney used to pilot Air Force One

Manney used to be the pilot for Air Force One, the plane for the President of the United States. He flew for George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

ANDOVER, Minn. — As the Commander-In-Chief for this Andover boys hockey team, head coach Mark Manney sets their course.

It’s not much of a departure from his former job. Manney used to be the pilot for Air Force One, the plane for the President of the United States. He flew for George W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

“You feel a little bit of the pressure but most of the time you’re just thinking what an incredible honor it is,” Manney said. He attended the Air Force Academy and played hockey for the Falcons in college.

He retired from the military in 2004 and now has been coaching the Huskies for over ten years.

Last season, Andover made it to state for the first time ever. They’re working towards a smooth landing at the Xcel Energy Center again this year.

The Huskies graduated 15 players from an impressive team. They return Garrett Schifsky who totaled 27 points a season ago and goalie Will Larson who recorded 11 wins.