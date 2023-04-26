Anthony Edwards cited for assault in Denver

The incident allegedly occurred as Edwards was leaving the hardwood at Ball Arena, following the Timberwolves' season-ending playoff loss to the Denver Nuggets.

DENVER — Minnesota Timberwolves' star shooting guard Anthony Edwards has been cited on two counts of third-degree assault, according to documents submitted to the city and county of Denver.

Edwards is accused of swinging a folding chair and striking two women who worked at the Denver Nuggets facility.

The incident allegedly occurred as Edwards was leaving the hardwood at Ball Arena, following the Timberwolves' season-ending playoff loss to the Nuggets Tuesday night.

According to the report received by Denver police, Edwards was walking off the court to the locker room when he swung the chair and injured the employees. Their injuries were not serious, Denver police spokesman Jay Casillas said.

The team released a statement acknowledging the ongoing situation with Edwards Wednesday:

“We are aware of the alleged incident regarding Anthony Edwards following Game 5 in Denver and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this moment,” said the statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

