MINNEAPOLIS — A person familiar with the negotiations tells the Associated Press that the Minnesota Timberwolves are trading veteran guard Ricky Rubio to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland is sending guard Taurean Prince, cash and a second-round pick in 2022 for the 30-year-old Rubio.