Minnesota Aurora FC continues undefeated streak after 2-0 win against Kaw Valley FC

Minnesota Aurora FC is now 6-0-1 on the season.

EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Aurora FC is on fire, and not just because of the scorching hot temps across Minnesota.

The team is now 6-0-1 after a 2-0 victory against Kansas City's Kaw Valley FC.

Aurora's Maya Hansen (#13) — Sunday's Star of the Game — brought it to 1-0 after connecting off an assist from central defender Kelsey Kaufusi.

“It feels great to win at home in front of this many people," said Hansen. “Being undefeated this far into the season is special, especially being our first year. We aren’t taking that for granted.”

According to the soccer club, Sunday's game boasted 4,372 fans in the stands on a day slated to approach temps well into the 90s, and sold over 5,000 tickets for the 4th straight game.

Hansen's goal was followed up by Catherine Rapp (#20), who sealed the deal with a 2-0 career first goal.

Aurora returns to home turf at TCO Stadium Friday and Sunday, when they roll into the lions' den with games against Chicago Dutch Lions FC and St. Louis Lions respectively — their final home games of the regular season.

