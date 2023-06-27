Aurora sells out final regular-season game; breaks attendance record

Saturday's game is the third to sell out this season, and will honor the Black community by hosting its "Black Lives Matter: Amplifying Black Voices" night.

The Minnesota Aurora continue to make history as they approach the end of their sophomore season at Eagan's TCO Stadium.

The pre-professional women's soccer team announced Tuesday that attendance for their match against Chicago City on Saturday will set a new USL W League record and the record for a non-Vikings event at the facility. The team said that based on ticket demand, the stadium even expanded its maximum capacity to add almost 7,000 extra seats.

Saturday's game is the third to sell out this season, and will honor the Black community by hosting its "Black Lives Matter: Amplifying Black Voices" night.

“Minnesota Aurora fans continue to show up to support this team and the soccer culture we are building and it’s truly inspiring,” said Jessica Poole, team president and chief operating officer, in a statement. “To have this level of support on a night that honors and celebrates the black community truly showcases how the ‘Beautiful Game’ can build and create community.”

The match will be the last of the Aurora's regular season but they'll be back for playoff action after clinching their spot in post-season play over the weekend while maintaining their place atop the Central Conference Heartland Division.

“The demand for women’s soccer is clear in Minnesota,” said Andrea Yoch, co-founder and board chair of Minnesota Aurora. “Every time we have added seats, the fans have responded and supported the team. It’s incredible and the entire organization is grateful.”

The Aurora will begin the playoffs with a trip to Flint, Michigan for the Central Conference semifinal on July 6. Their opponent is still to be determined.

Whichever team comes out on top will play the conference final on July 8, also at Flint's Kettering's Atwood Stadium.

As the Aurora approaches their last game Saturday, the team remains undefeated this season with a record of 10-0.

In their inaugural season, the Aurora went undefeated until suffering their only loss to South Georgia Tormenta in overtime during the USL W League Championship.

