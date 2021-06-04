Avalanche extend point streak to 15 games, beat Wild 5-4

Ryan Hartman had a goal and two assists for Minnesota, which had won 11 straight at Xcel Energy Center since losing 5-1 to Colorado on Jan. 30.

Nathan MacKinnon, Andre Burakovsky, Brandon Saad and J.T. Compher scored in a four-goal second period and Colorado held off Minnesota 5-4 to extend its league-best points streak to 15 games.

Gabriel Landeskog also scored, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 21 shots for his fourth straight win.

At 12-0-1 in his last 13 outings, Grubauer set a franchise record for the longest stretch with a point by a goaltender.