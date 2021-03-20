Grubauer has 31 saves, Avs shut out Wild, 6-0

Grubauer completed his fifth shutout of the season and the 16th of his career. The 29-year-old tied his career high with his 18th win.

DENVER — Philipp Grubauer made 31 saves, Gabriel Landeskog had a goal and two assists, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Minnesota Wild 6-0.

Cale Makar had a goal and an assist, Nathan MacKinnon had three assists and Mikko Rantanen scored his third goal in two games.

Tyler Jost, Devon Toews and Valeri Nichushkin also scored.

