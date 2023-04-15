Baldelli ejected, German stays in game after ump check

NEW YORK — Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected after an umpire checked Domingo Germán extensively following three perfect innings Saturday and allowed the New York Yankees pitcher to remain in the game.
Germán was checked after the top of the third by crew chief James Hoye and again when he came onto the field during the top of the fourth. Yankees manager Aaron Boone and team translator Marlon Abreu joined the discussion, which led to a 5 1/2-minute gap between the end of the third and the start of the fourth.
When Germán was allowed to go back to the mound, Baldelli came out of the dugout and pointed repeatedly as Hoye tossed the manager from the game.
Twins bench coach Jayce Tingler took over as manager.
Germán retired his first 15 batters, striking out 10. New York led 3-0 on home runs by Kyle Higashioka and Anthony Rizzo.
