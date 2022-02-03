Baseball fans consider options amid MLB lockout

The Twins are currently scheduled to play all home games, with the home opener set for April 7.

MINNEAPOLIS — Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have failed to reach a deal, forcing the first lockout in nearly three decades. Several issues need to be negotiated to end the lockout.

In a letter to fans Tuesday, MLB Commissioner of Baseball Robert Manfred Jr. said, "The calendar dictates that we are not going to be able to play the first two series of regular season games and those games are officially canceled." He says MLB is prepared to continue negotiations with the MLBPA.

For Twins fans, that means six games are canceled. A Twins spokesperson says this affects season ticket holders and says anyone with spring training tickets will get a full refund or credit to their account.

The Twins have 270 full-time employees, and we're told they are not affected by the game cancellations. However, it will impact the part-time employees handling things like guest services, concessions, and cleaning. There are around 2,600 such positions but keep in mind not everyone would have been scheduled to work every game.

St. Paul Saints General Manager Derek Sharrer says although the Saints are heading into their second season being a Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, the current Major League labor dispute only impacts Major League players.

"We're relieved at least the Minor League baseball isn't affected," Sharrer said.

However he says a work stoppage is bad for baseball in general.

"We're rooting for this thing to end," he said. "Our hope is though that no games will be missed at Target Field. That said, there is going to be a potentially a window of time where we're the only baseball in town and we're certainly glad that we're able to scratch that itch so to speak."