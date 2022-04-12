Tuesday is Opening Day for the Saint Paul Saints

The Triple-A team is celebrating 30 seasons at CHS Field with 150 games, the longest scheduled season yet.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Tuesday night the Saint Paul Saints are kicking off their 30th season at CHS Field against the Indianapolis Indians. This year the over-arching theme is "Classic Saints" with giveaways, promotions and fun.

This season is all about honoring the past and celebrating the future. On Opening Day, the first 5,000 fans into the stadium will get a royal blue replica jersey featuring the Saints classic logo.

The game is scheduled to start at 6:37 p.m. Information about tickets is available here.

But the celebration doesn't end when the lights go out on Tuesday night. The Saints have five days of fun scheduled for fans, including fireworks, music, and an egg hunt and brunch on Easter.

2022 will be the longest scheduled season the Saints have ever played, with 150 games from their first road game on April 5 through their final matchup, a home game against Omaha set for Sept. 28.

30 Seasons of CLASSIC fun…and we’re just getting started. #ClassicSaints pic.twitter.com/MDgUPitvDK — St. Paul Saints (@StPaulSaints) February 10, 2022

This season CHS Field asks fans to come prepared for cashless transactions. If you would prefer to not pay for food and merchandise with a credit or debit card, you can still exchange cash for "Saints Bucks" at the ticket office window or at Fan Services.

There isn't a limit on bag sizes for fans but the park would prefer patrons bring in a smaller purse, with the exception of medical or diapers bags, to make sure entry goes as quickly and smoothly as possible.

You can find more information about CHS Field policies for the 2022 season here.