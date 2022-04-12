Minnesota's Miss Basketball 2022 is Amaya Battle of Hopkins

Battle plans to join the Gopher Women's team this summer after leading Hopkins High School to a 4A state title in March.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MINNEAPOLIS — After a decorated high school career, Amaya Battle is adding another award to her trophy case. The senior player from Hopkins was named Minnesota's Miss Basketball on Saturday.

This award is given to the top senior girls' basketball player.

Battle is credited with taking Hopkins to a 28-1 record, a conference championship and a state championship win over St. Michael Albertville. ESPN/HoopGurlz Basketball also report Battle is ranked number 39 overall, and is the number 11 point guard in the nation.

The soon-to-be U of M freshman has already signed with the Gophers, and will join the program this summer. Her brother Jamison Battle plays for the men.

🚨 Minnesota's Miss Basketball is a Gopher 🚨



🗣️ WE REPEAT! MINNESOTA'S MISS BASKETBALL IS A GOLDEN GOPHER!! #SkiUMah pic.twitter.com/jL7bBOwoTn — Minnesota Women's Basketball (@GopherWBB) April 9, 2022

Two of her fellow nominees for the award will be joining battle on the court: Mallory Heyer from Chaska and Mara Braun from Wayzata. According to ESPN, the 2023 team will be the highest ranked recruiting class in Gopher basketball history.

Previous winners include Park Center's Adalia McKenzie in 2021 and Paige Bueckers, also from Hopkins, in 2020.