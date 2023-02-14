From normal college student to starting center, Bjorklund is making the most of his time at St. Thomas

St. Thomas center Parker Bjorklund is leading the team in rebounding while averaging 15 points per game.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The journey from Chaska to the Schoenecker Center is only 29 miles.

"His story is so unique," said St. Thomas head coach Johnny Tauer.

If only the journey from college student to Division I starter was as simple for St. Thomas senior Parker Bjorklund.

"I went to St. Thomas originally education-wise, and I wanted to be closer to home," said St. Thomas senior Parker Bjorklund.

Bjorklund shined for the Hawks in high school, but wanted to focus on academics at St. Thomas. He played intramurals during his first two years in St. Paul to stay in shape, but things changed in March 2020 when the pandemic hit and Parker went back home to Chaska.

"Got a little bored, and so I was shooting baskets in the driveway, and it kind of sparked my interest in basketball again," said Bjorklund.

With his love for the game rekindled, the improbable journey to Tommies starting center was set in motion.

"I decided to give (Coach Tauer) a call and see if I could tryout for the team," said Bjorklund, who recalled struggling throughout his tryout.

"We were like, 'Gosh his ball goes up pretty well, there's a nice rotation on it, and then we start doing some finishing drills and he's like windmill dunking," said Tauer.

From Chaska High School to intramurals to Division I, Parker's journey is equal parts impressive, and almost unbelievable. He started playing with the Tommies during the pandemic-shortened 2020-2021 season, averaging 13 points per game in seven games. He earned a starting spot last season, finishing as the team's leading rebounder and third-leading scorer.

"A lot of coaches wonder where we found him, and they think it was the transfer portal, and I point up to the field house and I'm like, 'No, he was playing intramurals for two years,'" said Tauer. "It sounds like a Disney movie, but it's all so true."

"They maybe saw potential in me, so they gave me a shot," said Bjorklund.

A shot that he has ran with.

Bjorklund is in his second season as a starter as the program transitions to Division I, not only is he the team's leading rebounder, but also the second leading scorer, averaging 15 points per game for the team, which is 17-11 this season.

"He is truly one of those stories where I don't think we'll ever have another Parker Bjorklund, when you look holistically at his journey," said Tauer.

"Playing at this gym with these guys, these coaches, these fans, it's been a ton of fun," said Bjorklund.

