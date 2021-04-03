Minnesota native Bueckers is Big East player, freshman of the year

Bueckers leads top-ranked UConn in scoring, assists and steals while shooting 47.6% from 3-point range.

NEW YORK — UConn freshman guard and former Hopkins standout Paige Bueckers has been named both the Big East’s player and freshman of the year, joining Maya Moore as the only women's basketball players to earn both honors in the same season.

Bueckers leads the top-ranked Huskies in scoring, assists and steals while shooting 47.6% from 3-point range.

UConn won its 27th regular-season conference championship and its 20th as a member of the Big East. Husky center Olivia Nelson-Ododa shared the conference’s defensive player of the year award with Marquette’s Selena Lott.

Bueckers, who was the first the Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year her senior year at Hopkins, and was the first high school girl to ever grace the cover of Slam Magazine, has helped lead the Huskies to a 21-1 record this season, including 18-0 in league play.

Her coach, Geno Auriemma, was named the Big East's coach of the year.

The Big East Conference tournament tips off this weekend in Uncasville, Conn. The Huskies will play Saturday against the winner of Friday's opening-round game between St. John's and Xavier.