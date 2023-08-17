Timberwolves to open season against Toronto Raptors, full schedule unveiled

Overall, the team will play 10 nationally televised games.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves will head north looking to win their fifth-straight opening-night game this season.

The Wolves will tip-off against the Toronto Raptors on Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m., the team announced as it unveiled its full schedule Thursday.

Wolves fans won't have to wait long to see a rematch of the team's playoff series against the reigning champion Denver Nuggets, with a faceoff scheduled for Nov. 1, their second bout is slated for March 19.

Overall, the team will play 10 nationally televised games, including a pair against the Nuggets, two with the Los Angeles Lakers and a New Year's Day tilt against the New York Knicks.

The Wolves are slated to play in 13 back-to-back games, four at home, five away, three away-home and one home-away.

With most of the same squad that made the playoff last season, plus some new free-agent acquisitions the Wolves will look to begin their first championship run in October.

