Timberwolves to open season against Toronto Raptors, full schedule unveiled

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves will head north looking to win their fifth-straight opening-night game this season.
The Wolves will tip-off against the Toronto Raptors on Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m., the team announced as it unveiled its full schedule Thursday.
Wolves fans won't have to wait long to see a rematch of the team's playoff series against the reigning champion Denver Nuggets, with a faceoff scheduled for Nov. 1, their second bout is slated for March 19.
Overall, the team will play 10 nationally televised games, including a pair against the Nuggets, two with the Los Angeles Lakers and a New Year's Day tilt against the New York Knicks.
The Wolves are slated to play in 13 back-to-back games, four at home, five away, three away-home and one home-away.
With most of the same squad that made the playoff last season, plus some new free-agent acquisitions the Wolves will look to begin their first championship run in October.
Click here to see the team's full schedule.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.