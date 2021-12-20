x
Penalties, mistakes hurt Bears in 17-9 loss to Vikings

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson and safety Tashaun Gipson joined safety Eddie Jackson and cornerback Artie Burns on the Bears' sizeable reserve/COVID-19 list.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears wasted a solid performance by their depleted defense in a 17-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Teez Tabor and Trevis Gipson were whistled for 15-yard penalties on a key Minnesota scoring drive in the third quarter, part of a flag-filled eighth loss in nine games for Chicago. Tabor was part of a patchwork secondary for Chicago after cornerback Jaylon Johnson and safety Tashaun Gipson joined safety Eddie Jackson and cornerback Artie Burns on the team’s sizeable reserve/COVID-19 list.

