Beasley, Towns lead T-wolves rally past Pistons 111-101

MINNEAPOLIS — Malik Beasley scored 23 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead Minnesota’s rally to beat Detroit 111-101.

This was the season opener for both teams.

D’Angelo Russell pitched in 18 points for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards added 15 points in his debut, and the Wolves overcame a deficit that often reached double digits and was still 12 points midway through the third quarter.