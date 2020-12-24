x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Sports

Beasley, Towns lead T-wolves rally past Pistons 111-101

D’Angelo Russell scored 18 points and rookie Anthony Edwards added 15 points in his debut.
Credit: AP
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jarrett Culver (23) shoots next to Detroit Pistons guard Josh Jackson (20) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

MINNEAPOLIS — Malik Beasley scored 23 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 points and 11 rebounds to lead Minnesota’s rally to beat Detroit 111-101. 

This was the season opener for both teams. 

D’Angelo Russell pitched in 18 points for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards added 15 points in his debut, and the Wolves overcame a deficit that often reached double digits and was still 12 points midway through the third quarter. 

Josh Jackson and Derrick Rose provided plenty of production off the bench, but the Pistons sputtered down the stretch. The Timberwolves cranked up their defense and outscored them 31-16 in the fourth quarter. 

Related Articles