Mahtomedi's Dardis earns Minnesota boys hockey state shutout record

Goalie Ben Dardis snapped the state hockey record with 18 career shutouts.

STILLWATER, Minn. — It's difficult to remember all of Ben Dardis' shutouts. In his defense, it's because there are quite a few.

The Mahtomedi goalie snapped a prized state of hockey boys record and earned the mark of 18 career shutouts back on Feb. 10. The Zephyrs topped the Breck School Mustangs 6-0 to secure the top spot in the list.

Dardis credits his teammates and coaches for putting him in position to earn all those shutouts over the last four seasons.

"I'm just a guy who wants to stop the puck," Dardis told KARE 11 rink side. "Not always technical, just trying to keep the puck out of the net, and I'll just do my job."

He surpassed Adam Coole of Duluth East and Michael Sperl of Little Falls.

Ben there, done that. @ZephyrsBoysPuck goalie Ben Dardis sets a new state record with his 1️⃣8️⃣th career shutout. Story soon on @kare11 #kare11sports pic.twitter.com/jpCnzIDUHA — Andy Mac (@AndyMacSports) February 11, 2022

More sports from KARE 11